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Margetuximab (Margenza): Mechanism of Action, Dosing, Clinical Uses, Trials, and Side Effects
4 days ago
Margetuximab is an Fc-engineered HER2-directed monoclonal antibody. It targets the same HER2 extracellular epitope as trastuzumab. Its Fc modifications enhance activating immune-receptor binding and reduce inhibitory receptor engagement. It was FDA approved in December 2020. Its approved indication is previously treated HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer in combination with chemotherapy. Recommended...