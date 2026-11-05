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Beyond the Diagnosis: Turning People-Centred Cancer Care into Action Ahead of World Cancer Day 2027 – UICC
6 days ago
Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) shared on LinkedIn:. “On 4 February 2027, the world will come together for World Cancer Day. For a third and final year, the United by Unique calls for people-centred care. It means looking beyond the diagnosis to understand the whole person, their lived experience, needs, values and preferences, alongside those of their families and communities. It means bringing these perspectives into decisions at every level of cancer care.