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Proposed developer seeks rezoning to allow higher density
By Cathy Lenny,4 days ago
A future five-lot residential subdivision to be known as Pacland Crest has been proposed for a 13.6-acre site located west of Kehrs Mill Road and south of Pacland Place. The property currently contains a single-family residence, barn and pool house. Although the house was constructed in 1900, it is not listed as a historic place in the city, said City Planner Isaak Simmers.