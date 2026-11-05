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Winan van Houdt Discusses Neoadjuvant Strategies for Soft Tissue Sarcomas at a Spanish Surgical Meeting
4 days ago
Winan van Houdt, Surgical Oncologist at Antoni van Leeuwenhoek/the Netherlands Cancer Institute, shared on LinkedIn:. “A privilege it was to be invited to the Spanish ‘chirurgendagen’ to discuss the rationale behind neoadjuvant strategies for soft tissue sarcomas. Updating our Spanish collaborators on the EORTC – European Organisation for...