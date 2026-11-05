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Only a Few Days Left to Audition for ASCO Voices at ASCO27
6 days ago
American Society of Clinical Oncology shared on LinkedIn:. “Only a few days left to audition for ASCO Voices at ASCO27!. Bring Dr. Elizabeth Mittendorf’s Presidential theme – Intentional Teams. Exceptional Care. – to the Annual Meeting stage. Tell us how you and your oncology care team solved a specific crisis together and what lessons you walked away with. Inspire your colleagues to create deep professional bonds and provide exceptional patient care.