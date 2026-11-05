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Panitumumab (Vectibix): Mechanism of Action, Dosing, Clinical Uses, Trials, and Side Effects
4 days ago
Panitumumab (Vectibix) is a fully human IgG2 monoclonal antibody targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR/HER1/ERBB1). By binding the extracellular domain of EGFR, panitumumab blocks ligand-mediated receptor activation and suppresses downstream signaling pathways involved in tumor-cell proliferation, survival, and progression. First approved by the FDA in September 2006, panitumumab became...