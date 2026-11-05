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Nabil Chehab: AstraZeneca Explores the Future of CAR-T Cell Therapy Across Cancer and Autoimmune Diseases
5 days ago
Nabil Chehab, Lung Cancer Medical Franchise Head/Executive Medical Director-US Medical Affairs at AstraZeneca, shared on LinkedIn:. “What struck me most in this conversation is how far cell therapy has come. Since the first CAR-T approval in 2017, it has improved outcomes for people with certain blood cancers and is now...