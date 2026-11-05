undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Redwood Empire taps wine industry veteran to lead distillery experiences, whiskey club
By The Bourbon Flight,6 days ago
— Redwood Empire Whiskey has named Kristina King its visitor experience and whiskey club manager, adding a hospitality and membership executive as it expands programming at its Mare Island distillery. King will oversee consumer and trade experiences, including tours, tastings, member events and exclusive releases. The newly created position also...