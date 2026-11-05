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Bearden Middle School student crowned Pan American Jiu-Jitsu Champion
By Rylee Robinson,6 days ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rilan Propst is a Bearden Middle School eighth grader who can now officially call herself a champion on the international stage. On Oct. 18, Propst captured the Teen Feather 1 title at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Pan Kids No-Gi Championship—a tournament widely recognized as the youth equivalent of a world championship.
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