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Mantle Cell Lymphoma: MANGROVE and the Future of Chemotherapy-Free, Risk-Adapted Treatment
5 days ago
Treatment of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) has long split by transplant eligibility: intensive chemoimmunotherapy and autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) for younger, fit patients, and less intensive chemotherapy-based regimens for the rest. This split has never matched the biology of the disease. Patients with similar clinical characteristics can have markedly different outcomes, and those with high-risk molecular features may relapse despite aggressive treatment.