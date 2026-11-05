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Bernd Montag Announces Siemens Healthineers’ Plans to Establish Olyrian Diagnostics
6 days ago
Bernd Montag, CEO of Siemens Healthineers, shared on LinkedIn:. “Today we announced our fourth-quarter results, bringing fiscal year 2026 to a close. In Q4, revenue rose by 5.9% to almost €6.8 billion on a comparable basis; the Imaging and Precision Therapy segments contributed to this growth. In fiscal year 2026, revenue rose by 4.0% on a comparable basis.