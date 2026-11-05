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Vincent Rajkumar to Present Landmark AQUILA Trial Overall Survival Results at ASH 2026
5 days ago
Vincent Rajkumar, Oncologist at Mayo Clinic specializing in Myeloma, Amyloidosis, Macroglobulinemia, MGUS, and Related Disorders, shared on X:. “Just out ASH abstracts online: I will present overall survival results of AQUILA trial in high risk smoldering myeloma at ASH26. Overall survival was significantly improved with Dara; significant 48% reduction in...