undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Kansas City woman faces up to 15 years after pleading guilty to federal gun violation
By Sarah Motter,6 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Missouri, woman pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing a gun as a convicted felon, prosecutors said. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri announced on Thursday, Nov. 5, that Courtney L. Jones, 48, entered the guilty plea before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough.
16