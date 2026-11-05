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Antonio Lázaro Sánchez: Are We Moving Toward Better Oncology, or Simply Toward More Complex Oncology?
6 days ago
Antonio Lázaro Sánchez, Consultant Medical Oncologist at Hospital Clínico Universitario Virgen de la Arrixaca, shared on LinkedIn:. “Are we moving toward better oncology, or simply toward more complex oncology?. In recent months, I’ve had the opportunity to contribute, alongside excellent colleagues and collaborators, to several publications focused...