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Volker Hovestadt: MANTIS AI Tool Predicts Personalized Outcomes for Children With Brain Tumors
5 days ago
Volker Hovestadt, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, shared on LinkedIn:. We created a novel AI tool (MANTIS) to predict personalized outcomes and therapy responses for children with brain tumors. MANTIS uses epigenomic profiles that are already generated as part of modern diagnostic workflows. We hope that our...