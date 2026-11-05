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200 MPH Force: Minnesota State Patrol Demonstrates Airbag Safety and Winter Prep in ‘In the Spotlight’
By Lisa Kaye,6 days ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Driver and passenger airbags deploy in milliseconds at speeds between 200 and 250 mph, making proper seating position and seatbelt use critical to preventing severe injuries, according to Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christiansen. In an interview on In the Spotlight with host Lisa Kaye, Christiansen brought actual vehicle airbag units into the studio—and later to the parking lot for a live 9-volt battery deployment—to illustrate the immense explosive force designed to protect vehicle occupants.
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