undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Oliver Kast: Boehringer Ingelheim and SBP Group Join Forces to Advance Next-Generation Cancer Therapies
5 days ago
Oliver Kast, Head Business Development and Licensing and Computational Innovation at Boehringer Ingelheim, shared on LinkedIn:. “Deal number 2 with SBP Group. Another big one. Very excited about our new multi-asset oncology partnership, bringing together ADC and T-cell engager programs and building on an already strong relationship between our teams.