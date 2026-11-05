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Bladder Cancer, Quality of Life, and the Power of Digital Advocacy
7 days ago
From navigating repeated bladder cancer diagnoses to building online communities and supporting patients across the United States, Michelle Reed shares how lived experience can become a powerful force for advocacy. When Michelle Reed was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2018, she struggled to find someone whose experience reflected her own. As a younger woman navigating a disease often associated with older men, she felt invisible in many of the patient spaces she encountered.