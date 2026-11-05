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Lisa Butterfield: Can Autoantibodies Help Predict Clinical Outcomes in Melanoma?
6 days ago
Lisa Butterfield, Cancer Immunotherapy Consultant and Advisory Board Member, shared on LinkedIn:. “I’m both delighted and relieved that our collaborative work on circulating autoantibodies in melanoma patients from our cancer vaccine trial has now been published. Congratulations to first author Paul M. and to Juraj Adamik, and our collaborators,...