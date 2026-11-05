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Vegas Fashion Week returns Nov. 7-15 at Las Vegas venues
By Bianca Blueian,7 days ago
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — Vegas Fashion Week, the event’s second year, will bring runway shows, live entertainment and special events to local venues from Nov. 7 through Nov. 15. The Las Vegas Fashion Council is presenting the event. The council describes itself as Nevada’s only nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the state’s fashion industry. The event will include opportunities for local designers to gain exposure and connect with industry leaders.