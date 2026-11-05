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Nabil Chehab Emphasizes Collaboration Across the Lung Cancer Community to Transform What’s Possible for Patients
5 days ago
Nabil Chehab, Medical Affairs Head of Lung Cancer Franchise at AstraZeneca, shared on LinkedIn:. “This Lung Cancer Awareness Month, I’m thinking about everyone who is part of the lung cancer community. Patients navigating a diagnosis. Clinicians pushing for better outcomes. Researchers chasing breakthroughs. Advocates demanding change. Each of us...