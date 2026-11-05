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EXECUTIVE MOVES | RALPH LAUREN NAMES RYAN LALLY CHIEF BRAND COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER
By Steve Pruitt (Merchandise Planning),5 days ago
Ralph Lauren Corp. has promoted Ryan Lally to chief brand communications officer, a newly created position that consolidates the company’s communications functions under a single global leader. Lally previously served as senior vice president, global public relations and brand communications. In the expanded role, Lally will continue to build...