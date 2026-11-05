undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Liquid Meth Seized
By Carroll Buckley,6 days ago
More than 886 pounds of liquid methamphetamine was seized in Calexico last week. On October 22, 2026, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico Port of Entry Commercial Facility seized the liquid meth that was in a vehicle fuel tank. A U.S. citizen driving a tractor-trailer rig was referred to secondary inspection. During inspection, decolorization was noticed in the big rigs fuel tank. A sample of the liquid tested positive for methamphetamine. Twenty-two 5-gallon buckets were removed from the tank.