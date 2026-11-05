undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Experts question tactics, lack of mental health response in Columbia Pike police shooting
By Dan Egitto,6 days ago
Overly aggressive tactics combined with an apparent lack of mental health responders may, according to policing experts, have contributed to a standoff on Columbia Pike escalating into a fatal officer-involved shooting. In interviews with ARLnow, two public safety experts questioned a series of decisions leading up to officers’ final confrontation...