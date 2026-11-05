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DOJ civil rights head resigns following midterm blowout
By Ryan Knappenberger,6 days ago
WASHINGTON (CN) — Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon resigned as the head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division on Thursday in the first major Trump administration shakeup following the overwhelming midterm success by Democrats. Dhillon spearheaded the Justice Department’s campaign against diversity, equity and inclusion policies throughout...