undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Neighbors helping neighbors for the 2026 annual ‘Stuff the Truck’ event in Warsaw
By Bill Bark, Freelance Correspondent,5 days ago
Local people were again showing their generous spirits in front of the Warsaw Tops and Walmart on Oct. 23 and 24 for the Ninth Annual WCJW Stuff the Truck Event. Volunteers donating their time were loading non-perishable foods onto the back of a New York State Potato Chip truck parked next to a WCJW radio station car, and a similar drop off in front of Walmart. The donated items will go to the Warsaw Food Pantry, which benefits all Wyoming County residents in need of assistance.
1