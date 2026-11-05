undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
CLJC funded summer legal internships send Bobcats across Ohio, into Pennsylvania
By claussn1,5 days ago
From legal aid and public defender offices to courtrooms, prosecutor offices and civil liberties organizations, Ohio University students spent their summers gaining firsthand experience in the pursuit of justice through internships supported by the Center for Law, Justice and Culture (CLJC). Working in communities across Ohio and into Pennsylvania, Ohio...