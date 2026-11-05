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A Community in Bloom: Share the Harvest Farm’s Sold-Out Dahlia Night
By Veronica Chumbi,6 days ago
Share the Harvest Farm’s Dahlia Night was a beautiful celebration of flowers, community, and giving back. The sold-out September event brought guests to the farm for an evening of harvesting dahlias, followed by a flower-arranging class led by May Zegarelli of Ocean Fog Farm. Proceeds supported the organization’s mission to provide fresh produce to neighbors in need across the East End. Share the Harvest Executive Director Meredith Arm, Farm Director Matt Quirk, and May Zegarelli welcomed guests with opening remarks as the evening began in the golden-hour glow of the farm.