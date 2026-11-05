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Hoshizaki Adds to Consultant and Design Team
By FER Edit,6 days ago
Industry veteran Lisa Addison, formerly of ITW, has joined Hoshizaki as its manager – consultants and design. In her new role, Addison will focus on the Western U.S., working alongside Matt Rigney, who since July has focused on the Eastern U.S. in the same role. Together, Addison and Rigney will provide more dedicated regional support to consultants and designers nationwide, says the release, helping connect them with Hoshizaki product expertise, application guidance and resources throughout the specification and design process.