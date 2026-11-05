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Servant of Two Masters at tThe Electric Company Theatre
By Angela Hatcher,7 days ago
Have you ever sat in the “cheap seats” and wished you’d remembered your opera glasses or binoculars? How about watching a play while seated directly ON THE STAGE? The Electric Company Theatre’s utterly delightful and side-splittingly funny adaptation of Servant of Two Masters is performed in the round while the action is literally inches away from a highly enthusiastic audience.