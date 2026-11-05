undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
190 students from 17 southern Illinois high schools compete in Robinson engineering contest
By Audrey Geib,7 days ago
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - 190 students from 17 southern Illinois high schools competed Thursday morning in the fourth annual engineering contest at Robinson High School. David Forbes, a math teacher and engineering club sponsor at Robinson High School, said the students are from southern Illinois, within about a two-hour drive of the school. A college fair was held during the contest, and students could explore the programs colleges offer.