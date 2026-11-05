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Buoyant Announces Kinference: An Open Source Inference Control Plane for Kubernetes
By Editorial Calendar,6 days ago
Kinference [kay-inference] helps organizations reduce token spend and deliver policy-driven inference to every developer, application, and agent by turning open weight models and GPUs into a self-hosted inference platform. SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2026 — Buoyant, the creators of Linkerd, has announced the general availability of Kinference [kay-inference], an open...