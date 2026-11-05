undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ex-Guardians Catcher Bo Naylor Testified Out of Order in Clase, Ortiz Trial — for Good Reason
By Billy Heyen,6 days ago
Former Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz are on trial this week in Brooklyn. They’re under investigation for allegedly engaging in a scheme to intentionally throw certain pitch types (velocities) and intentionally throw pitches out of the strike zone in order for conspiring gamblers to make money off outcomes they knew would be coming on individual pitches.