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Arcade hosts American Legion National Commander’s visit to WNY
5 days ago
The “Mighty” Eighth District of the American Legion Family in New York State welcomed National Commander Jay Bowen to the area on Friday, Oct. 9. From Colorado Springs, Bowen took this office at the American Legion’s National Convention in Louisville, Kentucky in August. In this position, he is charged with visiting the districts in each state to speak to members and spread the American Legion’s mission of service. Because Arcade is home to the Eighth District’s Commander, Mike Jones, he made the first stop on his NYS visit to Arcade.