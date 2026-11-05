undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Warsaw Wine and Spirits holds Fifth Annual Barrel Release
By Bill Bark, Freelance Correspondent,5 days ago
Some very enthusiastic customers were on hand at Warsaw Wine and Spirits’ Main Street location on Saturday, Oct 23. for their Annual Barrel Release. It was a fairly festive atmosphere with food provided for by the Warsaw Knights of Columbus and Fat and Happy Catering from Bliss. Also on hand were wine tastings and specials prizes, and of course tastings of the stores own bourbon distilled specifically for them in Kentucky.
1