undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Former Area Veteran George Edward Cole honored by Quilts Of Valor
5 days ago
On Saturday, Oct. 24, Debbie Dixon, a Quilts of Valor volunteer from the local Combat Quilters Group #91750, presented former area veteran George Edward Cole a quilt at his home in Canandaigua. Cole is a member of the American Legion Post #737 in Arcade. Approximately 30 family members and friends attended the presentation. In addition to Dixon, Mike Jones, American Legion 8th District Commander, and Wayne Eisenhower, Uncle Sam, traveled from Arcade to assist with the presentation.