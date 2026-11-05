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Chris Janson’s Palmetto Freedom Fest Return Helps Event Top $1 Million in Donations
By Sam Callahan,7 days ago
Palmetto Freedom Fest exceeded $1 million in donations for the second consecutive year after Chris Janson returned to headline the October 30 event at Credit One Stadium. The fifth annual gathering supported the Palmetto State Chapter of Folds of Honor, which provides education scholarships to the spouses and children of military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving.
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