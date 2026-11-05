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The childhood songs stuck in your head are actually protecting your memory
By Ricardo Ramirez,6 days ago
The childhood songs stuck in your head are actually protecting your memory. Remember singing “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” with your kindergarten class? That simple melody might be doing more than bringing back fond memories. Research shows those childhood songs lodged deep in your brain actually help protect against memory loss and Alzheimer’s disease. Musical memory occupies a special place in our minds, remaining intact even when other memories fade.