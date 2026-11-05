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Merriest Main Street Brings Festive Shopping & Holiday Cheer to Downtown Franklin
7 days ago
Organized by Twine Graphics, Merriest Main Street will welcome the holiday season in downtown Franklin on Wednesday, November 18. This new event brings local merchants together for a festive celebration of shopping small, supporting businesses, and enjoying the season. Centered around community and holiday spirit, Merriest Main Street invites visitors to explore downtown Franklin shops throughout the day and into the evening. Participating businesses will offer their own specials and activities, including holiday treats, promotions, giveaways, and unique in-store experiences. Select stores will also extend their evening hours, giving visitors more time to shop and enjoy the festivities.