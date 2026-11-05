undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Does Alexandria need a jail? City seeks feedback in new survey
By James Cullum,6 days ago
Alexandria has operated its jail for nearly 200 years, and now the city is asking residents whether it should stay in operation. The city’s survey on whether to continue operating the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center or consider other options is available online until Nov. 20. Meanwhile, city staff have spent months working on the $200,000 jail study, with a goal of presenting City Council a report by the end of the year.