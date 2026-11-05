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Alabama May Face Rare Scenario vs. LSU Not Seen Since 2008
By Danny Fisher,6 days ago
No. 5 Alabama heads into a critical road matchup this weekend in Baton Rouge to take on No. 14 LSU. Something could happen before the game that hasn’t happened since 2008. Bama 247 Sports reporter Mike Rodak wrote Wednesday on X that Alabama is up to a 6.5-point underdog on DraftKings. This would be the largest spread that Alabama has faced as an underdog in an SEC game since the 2028 SEC title game.
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