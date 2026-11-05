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Elkhart County man charged with multiple felony counts of Child Molesting
By Jim Master,6 days ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- On Oct. 27, an Elkhart County man was arrested and charged with child molesting. Clinton Becker, a 55-year-old from Elkhart, was charged with four counts of Child Molesting, all Level 1 Felonies, two counts of Child Molesting by Fondling Child Under 14, as Level 4 Felonies, and Vicarious Sexual Gratification, a Level 4 Felony.