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Using Narrative Analysis to Assess Long-Term Company Value
By Rod Stephenson,5 days ago
Financial analysis often leans heavily on balance sheets, cash flow models, and quarterly earnings summaries. While these traditional metrics remain vital, they primarily capture where an organization has already been rather than where public sentiment is leading it. Every enterprise operates within a broader narrative that shapes customer loyalty, employee morale, brand reputation, and industry standing. When market participants focus entirely on spreadsheets, they risk overlooking the qualitative shifts that quietly determine a company’s commercial trajectory over the long run.