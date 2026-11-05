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Minnesota's Saint John's University Sues NY St. John's Over 'Johnnies' Name
By Alexis Johnson,6 days ago
A century-old nickname has landed two Catholic universities in federal court. Saint John's University in Collegeville, Minnesota filed a lawsuit Wednesday against St. John's University in New York, arguing that the East Coast school's growing use of “JOHNNIES” and related terms infringes on a trademark tied to a name the Minnesota school says it has used since at least 1900.