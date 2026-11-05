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8 Fascinating Facts About Owls You Never Knew
By Gargi Chakravorty,5 days ago
Read all the way to the end – we save the one detail most people never think about for last. Ever wondered what makes an owl so captivating beyond its haunting call in the night? These mysterious birds of prey have ruled the darkness for millions of years, mastering skills that seem almost supernatural. From their impossibly silent flight to abilities that would make any superhero jealous, owls are packed with surprises that most people never learn about. Let’s dive into the hidden world of these nocturnal hunters and uncover secrets that will change the way you think about them forever.