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The Snoring Problem That Launched a Tech Company: How One Entrepreneur Is Reinventing Sleep
By Peter C. Horan,6 days ago
What happens when a British entrepreneur who knows nothing about programming decides to solve his own snoring problem? He creates one of the most popular sleep apps in the world, discovers a passion for physics, and launches a business dedicated to helping people get a better night’s sleep. That’s the story of Jules Goldberg, our latest guest on Trending Forward, the YouTube series I host with my friend Dan Gaul, co-founder of Digital Trends.