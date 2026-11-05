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Wild Eggs Plans Second Columbus-Area Restaurant as First Location Nears Opening
By Johana Mukandila,6 days ago
Wild Eggs is preparing to expand its presence in Central Ohio, with a second Columbus-area restaurant in development even before its first location officially opens. According to Columbus Business First, the Louisville-based breakfast and brunch chain expects to open its first Columbus-area restaurant this month and is already preparing another location.