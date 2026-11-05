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Theater Review: “The Getaway Driver” Confronts the Human Cost of Political Violence
6 days ago
Rebecca Gibel and Rachael Warren deliver potent performances in a true-crime drama that confronts political violence, personal responsibility, and a family’s enduring grief. The Getaway Driver by Deborah Salem Smith and Charlie Thurston. Directed by Chris Columbus. Staged by Central Square Theater, 450 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, October 29 through November 29.