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WWNY shows Anthony Constantino interview before reporter was ejected from watch party
By Matthew Benninger,6 days ago
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. — WWNY released an interview with NY-21 Congressional Candidate Anthony Constantino before he ejected one of its reporters from his watch party hours later. In its report, WWNY said "many people" wanted to see its interview with Constantino after he threw their reporter, Garrett Domblewski, out of his election night watch party on Nov. 3. He kicked Domblewski out as he declared victory in the race against Democrat Blake Gendebien for the NY-21 Congressional District, which covers Northern New York State.
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