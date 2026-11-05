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A Garden Glowing with Holiday Magic: WinterLights Returns to The Elizabethan Gardens
By Submitted Story,6 days ago
Select Nights, November 20 – December 29, 6–9 p.m. The Elizabethan Gardens invites families, neighbors and visitors to celebrate the season as WinterLights returns to transform 10 acres of waterfront garden and native forest into a twinkling holiday wonderland. Running on select nights from November 20 through December 29, the event will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. and offers music, seasonal treats and immersive light displays across the property.
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